Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016

This is not a review. This is an irreverent stream of consciousness.
Things I learnt and things I question about BvS:
Overall...I hated it. It jumped all over the place and regardless of how they've treated the comics, they've made a botched up, annoying, uninteresting film. The visuals had so much potential in some scenes but even that's not consistent (unlike 300, which worked because of the visuals). The dialogue is utter S*** and lazy.
And ONE good action sequence...Batman fighting Superman. Which ends on "oh no...Martha?...I must forget all my angst...coz my mummy had the same name as your mummy".
- Lois owns only one pair of heels.
- Diana has the best wardrobe in town, shows up at all the high society dos, doesn't have a job, and travels with Turkish Airlines.
- The Kent family is Scottish. Or Amish. Reference to the funeral scene.
- Martha Kent doesn't own a comb.
- Lex wishes he was Joker or maybe Riddler, but decided to base his entire mannerism on 3 Shah Rukh Khan films from 1993 when he was known for his hamming. SRK thankfully learnt how to act over the last two decades. Jesse Eisenberg didn't.
- Superman is faster than a speeding bullet and has X-ray vision. Except when Batman is slowly loading his gun with kryptonite a SECOND time (after he's already recovered from the first fumes).
- The massive Superman is light as a feather when Lois needs to pull him out of the water.
- Diana has an unbearably cheesy guitar riff to accompany her Herbal Essence advert. Also, being almost destroyed by Doomsday does nothing to smudge her cheeky smile as she sexily gets up to fight again.
- Sarah Paulson playing Harriet Hayes mimicking Holly Hunter (in Studio 60 on The Sunset Strip) is a far better Holly Hunter than the real one.
- Hasn't Nolan already used an extreme close up shot to build suspense as the last shot of the film in his memorable Inception. Must every film he produces repeat that?
- Do writers often go on strike in Hollywood and when they do, is the writing then outsourced to mediocre developers in Bangalore?
- Also Ben Affleck is an excellent ageing Bruce Wayne. But he's a sulky, bulky Batman.
- Jeremy Irons finally got a role that may revive his career.
- Gal Gadot is HOT. Amy Adams really is not and looks like Cavill's mother.
- Cavill is still painful.
- Kevin Costner should stop being so desperate as to do pointless cameos. Diane Lane ...well at least someone wants to cast her, so it's cool.
