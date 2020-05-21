21 Bridges (2019)

There is nothing here that has not been seen before in multitudes of American cop dramas.
A robbery gone wrong, a criminal stuck in a deal much larger than anticipated, a cop with a conscience, institutional corruption, conspiracies galore, etc.
And yet, the film is oddly gripping and entertaining, and not a bad specimen of its genre.
Chadwick Boseman, JK Simmons and Sienna Miller, all deliver decent performances and the film is perfectly average.
A robbery gone wrong, a criminal stuck in a deal much larger than anticipated, a cop with a conscience, institutional corruption, conspiracies galore, etc.
And yet, the film is oddly gripping and entertaining, and not a bad specimen of its genre.
Chadwick Boseman, JK Simmons and Sienna Miller, all deliver decent performances and the film is perfectly average.