Nosferatu (1922)

I finally watched this classic!
And as far as silent films go, it's perfectly creepy, atmospheric and 'scary'. Not for a moment does Count Orlok look enticing or charming, as future generations of Count Draculas do. Everything from his appearance, to his words, to his behaviour, shows him to be the blood-thirsty fiend that he is. Everyone else is also overly dramatic and extreme, just as you would expect from a 1920s silent film.
Worth a watch for all film lovers.
